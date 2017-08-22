Court listings 22/08/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

CLEGG, Layton (20), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Use of threatening or abusive behaviour. Breached conditional discharge. Fined £120, costs £30. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (50), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £50, costs £60. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue.

GRAHAM, David Nicholas (42), Hall Grove, Middleton, Morecambe. Application to amend community order. New order made to include curfew with tag for two months.

MOUNT, Thomas John (22), Gull House, Mears Beck Close, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Application to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence. Order varied.

SWEET, Stephen Hamilton (52), Euston Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £60, costs £130.

WILKINSON, Stephen Jordan (23), Heysham Road, Heysham. Failed to comply with community order. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement made.