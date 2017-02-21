Court listings 21/02/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BENTHAM, Michelle Karly (33), Bridge Street, Lancaster. Used threatening words or behaviour. Twelve month conditional discharge. Costs £120.

BLAMIRE, Mitchell Peter (27), St Wilfred’s Place, Halton. Breached a community order. Order varied.

BUCKLEY, Darren Peter (42), Barrow Lane, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

CARTER, Christopher John (47), Trumacar Lane, Heysham. Had a knuckle duster in a public place. Drug driving. Possession of Class B drug x2. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Community order with six week curfew. Costs £170. Knuckle duster forfeited and destroyed. Cannabis and amphetamine forfeited and destroyed.

COOPER, Simon C (46), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Racially aggravated threatening behaviour. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Compensation £220, costs £190.

DAVIES, Jack Ian (22), North Street, Morecambe. Failed to provide a specimen of blood x2. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence x2. Driving without insurance x2. Possession of Class B drug x2. Breached a conditional discharge. Community order with rehabilitation. Disqualified from driving for three years. Fined £100, costs £190. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed x2.

DOHERTY, Alison Jane (49), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Application for further detention of seized cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Cash seized to be held for a further three months.

GILLAM, Brian (50), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £66, costs £70.

GRIMSHAW, Ryan Stewart (44), Westover Road, Warton, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £460, costs £131, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

RUTHERFORD, Callum Lee (22), Pickthorn Close, Lancaster. Assault x2, possession of cannabis. Twelve month conditional discharge. Costs £20.

TOLWINSKI, Wojciech (31), Euston Road, Morecambe. Kept an unlicensed vehicle on a public road. Fined £440, excise back duty £60.84, costs £90.