Court listings 19/09/17

COURT Lancaster Magistrates Court. 23080411
The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court:

EARLE, Brendan (20), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community requirement of suspended sentence. Suspended sentence extended to 15 months. Costs £60.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (50), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order varied. Costs £30.

STONEBANKS, Christopher (34), Blades Street, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £50, costs £60.

THOMSON, Matt (23), Chapel Lane, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £50, costs £60.