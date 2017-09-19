Court listings 19/09/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court:
EARLE, Brendan (20), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community requirement of suspended sentence. Suspended sentence extended to 15 months. Costs £60.
GILHAM, Brian Joseph (50), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order varied. Costs £30.
STONEBANKS, Christopher (34), Blades Street, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £50, costs £60.
THOMSON, Matt (23), Chapel Lane, Morecambe. Failed to comply with community order. Order to continue. Fined £50, costs £60.
