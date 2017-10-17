Court listings 17/10/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
DENNISON, Lee Mark (39), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Assault. Fined £60, costs £30.
GARDNER, Ryan Lee (26), Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster. Application to amend community order. Granted.
LAMB, Tamasin (37), Hestham Crescent, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Fined £660, costs £151. Six points on licence.
LLOYD, Thomas Graham Michael (30), Gressingham House, Gressingham Drive, Lancaster. Vehicle tyre tread failed to meet legal requirements x2. No insurance. Banned for two years. Fined £100, costs £115.
NEWSHAM, James Robert (76), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, costs £50.
NEWSHAM, Margaret Eileen (48), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Used threatening words/behaviour. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £108, costs £50.
