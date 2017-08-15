Court listings 15/08/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BENNETT, David Gibson (41), Leck House, Lentworth Drive, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached a conditional discharge. Fined £120, costs £115.

CAMPBELL, Philip Michael (26), White Lund Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Order to continue. Fined £50.

COULTON, Lee William (35), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Compensation £104.95.

COYLE, Jordan John (23), George Street, Morecambe. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DAVIES, Russell Owen (45), Redshank Drive, Heysham. Drug driving x2. Fined £120, costs £30. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

DICKSON, John (63), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DUBE, Susan (42), West End Road, Morecambe. Assault x2. Failed to surrender to custody. Community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £50, compensation £25, costs £85.

ELITE Motors of Garstang Limited, Garstang By Pass Road, Garstang. Failed to give identification of driver alleged to be guilty of offence. Fined £1,000, costs £400.

GARTH, Andrew Richard (49), Bay Horse Road, Ellel. Drink driving. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £240, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 46 months.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (50), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Fined £80, costs £30.

HENNEDY, Nathan Lee (21), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Attempted theft. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105.

JAMES, Michael Peter (23), Broadway, Skerton, Lancaster. Breached community order. Order varied to include 180 hours. Unpaid work. Fined £50.

LLOYD, David Andrew (35), Hampsfell Drive, Morecambe. Tried to remove immobilisation device from vehicle. Fined £150, costs £655.

PRIESTLEY, David Malcolm (38), Roeburndale Crescent, Heysham. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £60, costs £105.

SHENTON, Christopher Levi (25), Austwick Road, Lancaster. Assault. Twelve month conditional discharge. Costs £20.

SZLASKIEWICZ, Kamil (30), Northumberland Street, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £215, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

TRIPLOW, Stephanie Jane (41), McDonald Road, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

WEARING, Lauren Victoria (23), Waterside, Lancaster. Assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty. Fined £170, costs £115.

WYCHOWANIEC, Patryk Slawomir (23), Alexandra Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £290, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

ZULEWSKI, Dawid (20), Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £404.99, costs £20.