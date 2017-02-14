Court listings 14/02/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:
BYRON, Victoria Dawn (49), Tomlinson Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Banned for four years. Eighteen weeks jail suspended for two years. Costs £200. Six months curfew.
CLARKE, Luke Joseph Anthony Raymond John (22), Fell View, Caton. Drunk and disorderly. Assaulted police officer. Fined £120, compensation £50, costs £115.
CORLESS, Brian (33), Buttermere Road, Lancaster. Breached supervision order. Default order made with 20 hours unpaid work.
FRANCIS, Jacqueline Doyle (50), West Street, Morecambe. Possessed Class A drugs. Fined £120, costs £80, drugs forfeited and destroyed.
GRAHAM, Antony Mark (19), Dee Road, Lancaster. Had a knife in a public place. Community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Costs £135. Knife to be destroyed.
HARRISON, John (55), Hale Carr Lane, Morecambe. Threatening behaviour. Fined £123, costs £115.
LONAI, Robert I, Sandylands Promenade, Heysham. Dropped cigarette butt in public place. Fined £60, costs £90.
O’SULLIVAN, Patrick Anthony (41), Cedar Street, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, costs £80.
ROBINSON, Steven Paul (33), Broadway, Lancaster. Drink driving. Absolute discharge. Costs £85. Three penalty points.
STEPHENSON, Adam (21), Douglas Drive, Heysham. Assaulted police officer. Fined £170, compensation £50, costs £115.
THOMPSON, Niall Jordan (20), Laburnum Grove, Lancaster. Theft. Cannabis possession. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. Drove without correct insurance. Failed to provide blood specimen. Non-payment of fine. Community order – rehabilitation requirement. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Costs £85. Further time to pay ordered.