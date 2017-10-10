Court listings 10/10/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

BEAL, Emily (38), Rowan Place, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, costs £30.

BOWDEN, Joshua (20), Aldingham Walk, Morecambe. Application to amend a community order. Order varied. Curfew with tag for 16 weeks.

CASSON, Sandra (38), Marine Road West, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. Costs £85.

CHADWICK, Philip (46), Broadway, Skerton, Lancaster. Dishonestly made off with fuel x3. Drove whilst disqualified x3. Compensation £88.82, costs £170, 12 month driving ban. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement.

DOYLE, Daniel William (25), Gregory’s Court, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Breached conditional discharge x2. Compensation £375.

GARDNER, Ryan (26), Granville Road, Vale, Lancaster. Receiving stolen goods. Community order with 16 week curfew. Costs £85.

GREGG, Matthew Gareth (32), Johnson Close, Carnforth. Assault by beating. Fined £135, costs £430.

GRUNDY, Ashley (26), Broadway, Lancaster. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fined £80, costs £115, six month driving ban.

HARRISON, Robert Holmes (74), Gardner Road, Heysham. Assault. Criminal damage. Six month conditional discharge. Costs £20.

HILL, Marjorie (68), Birkdale Close, Lancaster. Drink driving. Community order with 60 hours unpaid work. Costs £170. Banned for 24 months.

MAHER, Patrick (27), Queen Square, Station Road, Morecambe. Assault. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105.

MATTHEWS, Jason (33), Whiteray Road, Lancaster. Cultivation of cannabis. Possession of amphetamine. Possession of cannabis. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Fined £120, costs £115.

NICHOLSON, Jordon (23), Lawnswood Drive, Morecambe. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fined £716, costs £156, two year driving ban.

PERRIN, Ciaran Thomas (22), Gregory’s Court, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £350, costs £120, banned for 12 months.

ROBB, Thomas (36), Whitby Road, Morecambe. Attempted theft. Fined £120, compensation £125, costs £115.

SMITH, Joshua Phillip (23), The Lane, Sunderland Point, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £280, costs £115, disqualified for 12 months.

THOMSON, Matt (23), Church Park, Overton. Application to vary a restraining order. Restraining order varied.

TOWERS, Nathan James Worden (29), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. No insurance. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £330, costs £118, banned for 12 months.