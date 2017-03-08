Court listings 07/03/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ADDY, Martin Graham (59), Royds Avenue, Heysham. Speeding. Fined £100, costs £105, three penalty points.

BOGIN, Paul (49), Windermere Road, Carnforth. Non-payment of fine. To be detained in courthouse of pay fine.

BOLAND, Jerry (24), Hampsfell Drive, Morecambe. Handling stolen goods. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £100.

BOLTON, Joshua Robert (18), Skipton Street, Morecambe. Theft. Community order. Curfew with electronic tag. Compensation £330.

BOWER, Joseph Gary (22), Bowland Road, Heysham. Cannabis possession. Obstructed police officer. Broke conditions of restraining order x2. Eight months prison. Costs £115. Cannabis forfeited and destroyed.

BRENNAN, Gary Patric (55), no fixed abode. Shoplifting. Twelve months conditional discharge. Compensation £13.

BURNS, Ian (59), Grafton Road, Heysham. Shoplifting/breached conditional discharge. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Costs £85.

CONNERTON, Stuart Peter (50), Alexandra Road, Morecambe. Assault x2. Community order. Restraining order. Compensation £100.

CONNERTON, Stuart Peter (50), Brunswick Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DONALDSON, Christopher, Greenfinch Way, Heysham. Application for forfeiture of seized cash under Proceed of Crime Act. Seized cash to be detained for a further three months.

FURNESS, Alex Lee (19), Lune Street, Lancaster. Assault x3. Compensation £225. Restraining order. Costs £75, fined £60.

GRANNELL, Kenneth Matthew (24), West End Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Twelve months conditional discharge. Compensation £90, costs £105.

HARRISON, Mark Jody (41), Artlebeck Road, Caton. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HOLBROOK, Matthew James (18), High Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Six months conditional discharge. Costs £105.

KEARNS, Jordan (21), Green Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached conditional discharge. Fined £120, costs £115.

KITCHING, Zoe Brenda (29), Howgill Avenue, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

KUTARA, Boniface Lelemusi (33), Cartmel Place, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, costs £180.

LEE, Liam James (30), Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Costs £105.

MACHIN, Daniel (24), New Street, Lancaster. Assault x1, criminal damage x2. Community order. Restraining order. Compensation £1,100, fined £10.

MCMENEMY, John Francis (67), Victoria Parade, Morecambe. Deposited litter – cigarette butt. Fined £80, costs £60.

MISTER, Zubier, Standen Park House, Lancaster. Application for forfeiture of seized cash x3. Seized cash to be detained for a further three months.

PODD, Lisa Marie (34), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x5. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £478.

PYE, Joe Paul (19), Queen Street, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Community order with eight week curfew.

SILL, Sean (52), Wenning Avenue, Bentham. Failed to notify DWP of change in circumstances. Community order, unpaid work requirement. Costs £170.

THOMPSON, Georgina (53), Cedar Road, Lancaster. Amend requirements of suspended sentence order to change curfew address – address changed. Twelve weeks prison suspended for two years. Curfew for one month.

WARD, Charlie Patrick (22), Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and residence requirement. Costs £85.

WILSON, Siobhan Ellen (33), Cross Street, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified for 17 months.