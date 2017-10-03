Court listings 03/10/17

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

BERRY, Nicola, Westminster Road, Heysham. Breached a community protection notice x6. Fined £240, costs £30.

BRENNAN, Gary Patric (56), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting/breached conditional discharge. Fined £50, costs £30. No action taken on breach.

BROWN, Nickola Jayne (34), Grafton Road, Heysham. Possession of Class B drug. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

CHILUFYE, Mambwe (23), Claremont Crescent, Morecambe. Drove otherwise in accordance with a licence/failed to provide a specimen of breath/no insurance. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Costs £170. Disqualified from holding or obtaining licence for five years.

COULTON, Lee William (35), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Shoplifting x4. Breach of conditional discharge. Resentenced for original offences of theft x2. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. Compensation £346.50.

DUBE, Daniel Denis (37), Eldon Grove, Heysham. Shoplifting. Fined £40, costs £70.

FARNWORTH, Mark Simon (27), Cavendish Road, Heysham. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £24.08.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (50), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Twelve month conditional discharge. Compensation £42, costs £105.

HALL, Andrew Martyn (27), Moorgate, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Six month conditional discharge. Compensation £220.

HOWE, Kieran Sean (24), no fixed abode. Harassment. Community order with rehabilitation. Restraining order. Fined £120, costs £170.

HUGHES, Robert Francis (34), Sunderland Drive, Morecambe. Harassment. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order. Costs £105.

HUTCHINSON, Christopher Antony Joseph (37), no fixed abode. Shoplifting x2. Breached conditional discharge. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. Costs £85.

JAMES, Jason Robert (40), Poulton Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £300, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

KANE, Ashleigh Nicole (20), Queen Street, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be recovered.

KING, Daniel (27), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £200, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

LAVELLE, James Liam (22), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Drink driving. Drove a vehicle knowing it had been taken without consent. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No insurance. Fined £300, costs £115, 22 month driving ban.

LLOYD, Barry Clifford (58), Torrisholme Road, Lancaster. Possession of offensive weapon. Committed offence while on conditional discharge. Fined £240, costs £115.

PEACOCK, Jake Joshua Thomas (23), Kershaw Drive, Lancaster. Drink driving. Driving without insurance. Fined £150, costs £115, disqualified for 17 months.

RAYNOR, Ayesha Marie (45), Chapel Street, Galgate. Breached ASBO x5. Assault. Compensation £75, costs £60. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and mental health treatment requirement.

RICHARDSON, Kelvin (60), Ellershaw House, Mainway, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £125.

ROBERTS, Gary Raymond (52), Reedmace Walk, Morecambe. Assault. Fined £60, costs £330.

SAWYER, Chelsea Anne (26), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Shoplifting x4. Discharged conditionally for six months. Compensation £246.15.

STRONG, Liam Jordan (27), West End Road, Morecambe. Drug driving. Possession of Class B drug. Fined £260, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

THOMPSON, Niall Jordan (21), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Application to amend a suspended sentence order. Four months prison suspended for 12 months. Curfew requirement.

WALLIS, Tyran James (22), Broadway, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £400.