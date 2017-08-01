Court listings 01/08/17

Have your say

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ABRAHAM, Daniel (28), Wyresdale Road, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with six week curfew and electronic tag. Compensation £100, costs £170.

ANDREWS, Leo (31), Gardner Road, Lancaster. In charge of a vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drink. Fined £230, costs £115, 10 points on licence.

BOND, Thomas Anderson (33), Newlands Avenue, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for six months. Compensation £100, costs £105.

BOWDEN, Joshua (20), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Application to amend a community order. Order varied to include 16 weeks curfew with tag.

BRENNAND, Matthew Stephen (21), Cantsfield, Carnforth. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £153, costs £115.

CLOUGH, Matthew David (28), Burford Drive, Heysham. Threatening behaviour. Twelve month restraining order. Fined £80, costs £30.

COOPER, Sam Richard (25), Water Street, Lancaster. Application to revoke a community order. Resentenced for original offences of resisting a PC, drug driving x2. Community order revoked. Forty hours unpaid work over the next 12 months.

FEASEY, Logan (19), Globe Drive, Morecambe. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No insurance. Fined £120, costs £80, six penalty points.

GARNETT, Michael (30), Tibicar Drive West, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Fined £133, costs £115.

JONES, Owain Glyndwr (26), Eagle Close, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £249, costs £115.

MCLATCHIE, Zannahlea (29), Albert Road, Morecambe. Failed to identify driver of a vehicle. Fined £120, costs £115, six penalty points.

MORELAND, Simon Barry (46), Bradshaw Street, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirements, two weeks curfew with tag. Costs £170.

PARKER, Maddison Dawn (23), Ashton Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £207, costs £115, disqualified for 14 months.

PEEL, Heather (28), Salford Road, Galgate. Drink driving. Community order, curfew with electronic tag. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Costs £170.

RAYCHEV, Vladimir (33), Sunnyside Caravan Park, Oxcliffe Road, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe. Drove otherwise than in accordance with licence. Used vehicle without correct insurance. Fined £200, costs £115, six points on licence.

STEWART, Ashley Nicholas (24), Grayrigg Drive, Morecambe. Application to revoke a community order. Community order revoked. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Assault. Restraining order. Fined £120, compensation £100, costs £30.

SWARBRICK, Stephen John (55), Ridge Street, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Fined £40.

SWEET, Stephen Hamilton (52), Euston Road, Morecambe. Obstructed police officer. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

SWITHENBANK, Paul (51), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Breached conditional discharge. Fined £80, costs £80.

THOMPSON, Graham Ronald (52), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Six month conditional discharge. Compensation £46.75, costs £50.

WADE, Paul Thomas (54), Binyon Road, Lancaster. Drove without due care and attention. Failed to stop. Fined £240, costs £115, nine points on licence.

WALKER, Rebecca (42), Pear Tree Park, Holme, Carnforth. Failed to notify local authority about a change in circumstances. Fined £535, costs £138.