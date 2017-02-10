Charity box thefts reward on offer

The owner of a flower shop which suffered a burglary is offering a reward for anyone with information relating to the crime.

Patti Burrows, who has owned Patti B Flowers on Ullswater Road in Lancaster for 24 years, says in the past few months her shops and others nearby have suffered with graffiti and burglaries.

She said: “On the night of February 2 someone broke in and stole a St John’s Hospice box, about £20 and money from the sale of books locals had donated which we sell for local charities.I am willing to offer a small reward for anyone with information regarding these people.”

Police said intruders kicked a door panel at the shop and stole £80 including charity boxes. Call 101.