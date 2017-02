Police were called to a domestic incident in which a car was damaged with an iron bar.

Police went to Regent Road Morecambe at 12.30pm yesterday, Thursday, to reports that damage had been caused to a black Renault Megane and a woman had suffered an injury to her face.

No arrests were made and enquiries are ongoing.

If you witnessed this incident, contact police on 101 or 01524 596986 and quote log ref LC-20170216-0546.