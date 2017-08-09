Boy, 14, punched by man near Kingsway baths

A mum whose 14-year-old son was beaten by a man says his attacker only stopped the assault after the teen’s eye started pouring blood.

Emma Thompson’s son Calvin Thompson, 14, suffered a fractured eye socket and cuts after he was attacked by the man and left semi-conscious near Farmfoods around 5pm on August 7.

Emma, who lives in Lancaster, said: “My son and his friends were by Kingsway Baths on a wall chucking stones at signposts. At the time my son wasn’t throwing stones.

“Calvin was running up the steps and the man started shouting abuse, then he started ragging him around, kneeing him, then punched him in the face.He spent 24 hours in hospital being treated. I understand my son was in the wrong but he didn’t deserve to be beaten up.”

Police said they were investigating the assault by a man in is 20s who was in a black Peugeot 206. Call 101 quoting reference WB1707262.