Boat fire on Lancaster Canal

Arsonists are believed to have set a boat on fire on Lancaster Canal.

Fire crews from Lancaster and specialist water rescue firefighter colleagues from Penwortham responded to the 999 call at 10.22pm on September 19.

The boat was on the canal near Hammerton Hall Close in Lancaster when it was set alight.

There were no casualties and firefighters used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire, which they believe was started deliberately.

Police notified of the suspected arson.