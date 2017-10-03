Bikers take on cycle challenge

Police officers past and present have completed the ultimate motorcycling challenge by riding across two of the world’s highest routes for charity.

Thirteen bikers – including a former sergeant who worked in Morecambe and Lancaster-travelled to the Himalayas in India last month to navigate two of the most difficult and dangerous roads in the world – the Taglang La pass and the Khardung La pass.

To add to the challenge the group, raising money for The AWARE Foundation, rode Indian-built Royal Enfield 500cc motorbikes throughout the journey.

Nigel Ralphson, a sergeant now retired from Lancashire Police, said: “These are some of the toughest, most dangerous roads in the world and to make it even more difficult we made the journey entirely on motorcycles.

“During the ride we used Royal Enfield motorbikes, just like the ones we had in the UK in the 1960s, stopping in villages and camping overnight.

“Three riders required hospital treatment, including two for breathing difficulties, while I fractured eight ribs in one collision.”

To donate, go to: www.mydonate.bt.com/events/motorcyclechallenge/410070.