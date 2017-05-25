Armed police on the streets after attack

Armed and unarmed officers are now on the streets of Cumbria for visible reassurance following Monday’s terror attack

Cumbria Constabulary, alongside all forces nationally, is supporting Op Temperer.

Operation Temperer is the mobilisation plan for military support to the police service following a major terrorist attack.

Cumbria Constabulary’s Assistant Chief Constable Sean Robinson said: “Public safety, as always, remains our priority in Cumbria and therefore people will see an increased police presence.”