Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a woman last seen in Lancaster.

Katrina Banister, 40, was last seen on Tuesday night near the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

She is described as wearing a maroon hoodie, black tracksuit pants, and black trainers.

Police have concerns for her wellbeing.

If you have any information where she is call 101 quoting log number LC-20170822-1415.