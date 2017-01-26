Appeal to trace missing man who left hospital without treatment

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from hospital in Lancaster.

Adrien Salt, 53, from Milnthorpe, was last seen on Charles Street, close to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, at around 8.45am today (Thursday).

He had been admitted to the hospital but left before he could receive treatment.

Sergeant Helen Nellany, of Lancaster Police, said: “We are extremely concerned about Mr Salt as we believe he needs medical attention. We would ask anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us as soon as possible.”

He is described as white, of slim build, with shoulder-length, light brown hair in an ‘untidy’ style. He was last seen wearing a black Nascar t-shirt with the Snickers logo on it, pale blue jeans and blue and white trainers.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 209 of today (January 26th).