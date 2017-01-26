Appeal to trace homeless man in Lancaster

A homeless man is wanted by police for his alleged involvement in three burglaries and a stabbing in Lancaster.

Police are trying to trace Gareth Hunt, 37, of no fixed address in connection with the crimes.

The thefts are reported to have happened between the end of November and mid-January during which items were taken from addresses on Dorrington Road, Lancaster and Meadowside, also in Lancaster.

The stabbing occurred on Sunday December 18 at a house on Barley Cop Lane.

The victim was a 39-year-old man who suffered a wound to his shoulder.

T/DS 104 Sam Johnson said: “If you have seen Gareth Hunt or know where he is, please get in contact with us.

“I would also urge Hunt himself, if he sees this appeal, to hand himself in at the nearest police station before he makes matters worse for himself.”

Hunt is known to have links to the Vale and Ryelands estates in Lancaster. He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build with dark hair.

Anyone with information can call us on 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.