Appeal to find missing teenager

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Kiah Harrison is missing from the Blackpool South area but is believed to have links to the Lancaster and Morecambe areas.

He has not been seen since Monday October 16.

Kiah is described as 6ft tall, slim build with short mousey straight hair.

He was last seen wearing a North Face Navy blue tracksuit top and North Face blue tracksuit bottoms.

He has a grey woollen hat with a black waterproof jacket and black Nike trainers.

If anyone has seen him or has information about him then please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20171016-1678.