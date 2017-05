Have you seen missing Janis Kelly from Milnthorpe?

Janis, 58, was last seen at her home address in Milnthorpe.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall and with shoulder-length, grey, curly hair.

She drives a blue Skoda Yeti Fabia and has connections to the Glen Etvie and Glencoe areas of Scotland.

Anyone with knowledge of Janis’ whereabouts is urged to call Cumbria Constabulary on 101.