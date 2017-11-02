Appeal to find laser machine stolen from Morecambe business

Police would like the public’s help to recover an item stolen from a business in Morecambe.

The Thor laser machine which provides laser therapy was stolen during a recent burglary at Animal Planet on Whitefield Place between 6pm on October 28 and 8am the following morning.

If you have any information that will help regarding the burglary please call 101 or contact PC McKelvie via email 8161@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote WB1710220.