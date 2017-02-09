Appeal for missing boy from Carnforth

Police are appealing for help to find a 14-year-old boy who is missing from Carnforth.

Guss Goulding was last seen at an address in Carnforth at around 8.15pm on February 2.

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, slim build with short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey Adidas jacket with light grey shoulders, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms with black stripes and black trainers.

He is thought to be in the Doncaster area.

If anyone has seen Guss or has any information on his whereabouts contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1532 of February 2.