Appeal following attempted theft at Morecambe garage

Police are appealing for information following an attempted theft at a garage in Morecambe.

They would particularly like to trace two people who may have seen part of it taking place.

The incident occurred at around 6.40am this morning (Thursday, November 2) at the Regent Park Filling Station on Regent Road, when someone entered the store and attempted to steal money from the till.

A member of staff, who had been stocking shelves out of sight, challenged the offender and a struggle ensued, before the offender made off on foot down a nearby alleyway.

It is thought he fled empty-handed.

Anybody with information about the incident is now asked to get in touch.

Specifically, police would like to speak to anybody who was in the area at the time and saw anything that seemed suspicious.

They would also like to trace two people who are believed to have spoken to the staff member in the moments after the incident occurred.

DC Jill Neil, of Lancaster CID, said: “The staff member was simply going about his job and has been left extremely shaken by this incident.

“We are determined to find out who was responsible and would now like to speak to anybody with information about the incident, or who was in the area at the time and saw all or part of it unfolding.

“In particular we believe the staff member spoke to two people on the garage forecourt who may have seen the incident occur, but who had left by the time police arrived at the scene.

“If you know who they are – or indeed, if you think this is you – please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Police have issued a description of the man who was white, of stocky build, aged in his 40s and wearing jeans, a high-visibility jacket and dark trainers.

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 170 of November 2.