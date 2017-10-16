Appeal following assault and robbery in Lancaster

A teenager has been assaulted and a man has been robbed during what are believed to be linked incidents in Lancaster.

The first occurred at around 11.30pm on Friday night (October 13), when a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by two men as he crossed the Millennium Bridge.

The boy was punched to the face before he fell to the floor.

The men carried on kicking him, causing him to fall unconscious for a short period of time, before leaving the scene.

The victim was treated at Royal Lancaster Infirmary for a facial injury.

The second incident occurred sometime between 11.45pm and midnight on the same day, when a 33-year-old man was robbed as he walked through Ryelands Park.

Two men punched him several times to his face, before he fell to the floor.

They then took a mobile phone and a set of keys from his pockets and left the scene walking towards Morecambe Road.

The victim was also treated at hospital for a facial injury and cuts and bruising.

Police would now like to speak to anybody who witnessed either incident, or has information about who may be responsible.

DC Corinne Cleasby, of Lancaster CID, said: “These incidents took place just half an hour and half a mile apart and we are currently treating them as connected. The victims in both cases have been left extremely shaken and we are now determined to find those responsible.

“If you witnessed either incident, or were in the area at the time and saw something suspicious, we would like to hear from you as soon as possible. Similarly if you think you know who is responsible we would urge you to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 01524 596463, or if they get no answer 101, quoting log numbers 16 or 64 of October 14.