Appeal after OAP has mobility scooter stolen

An elderly lady had her mobility scooter stolen from her front porch.

Police said late on October 28, the mobility scooter was taken.

The following day it was found abandoned and damaged to the point it could no longer be used.

A spokesman for Morecambe Area Police said: “This was the lady’s only form of transport and now she is unable to go about her normal life.

“We are appealing for any information that anyone has to try and identify those responsible and make sure that no one else becomes a victim or loses their independence or freedom.

“It is not right that people target the most vulnerable members of their community and get away with it.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.