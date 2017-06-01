Appeal after boy, 13, has bike stolen in Morecambe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted on the cycle path before having his bike stolen in Morecambe.

The incident occurred at 7.20pm on May 22 close to Regent Road.

The victim was cycling down the path when two boys stood in his way, before one pushed him backwards off his bike.

The other boy grabbed the bike and made off on it, with the first offender running alongside him.

The victim was shaken but thankfully uninjured.

The stolen bike is described as being a matt orange ‘Stereo Plug-in 2013’ BMX bike. The rear tyre is thinner than the front, and the bike only has one brake.

Both offenders are described as white and aged between 12 and 16.

The first boy was further described as being of skinny build, with brown hair which was shorter on the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a black and white Nike tracksuit.

The second boy is described as being of medium build with blond hair which was highlighted at the front and was shorter at the sides and longer on top. He was wearing a red Adidas jacket.

We are now appealing to anyone with information about this incident to contact us as soon as possible.

DC Lucy Illingworth, of Lancaster Police, said: “We would like to trace the two boys and are appealing for anybody who recognises their description or knows who they may be to get in touch. Maybe you saw the incident or saw the offenders making off with the bike in question. Maybe somebody has tried to sell you a bike matching the description of this one. Whatever you know we would like to hear from you.”

Anybody with information is asked to email 3538@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or ring either 07976291494 or 101, quoting log number 1381 of May 22.