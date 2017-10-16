Appeal after assault and robbery in Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault and a robbery in Lancaster.

The first incident on Friday October 13 involved two men assaulting a 16-year-old boy near to Millennium Bridge and the second incident involved two men attacking a 33-year-old man and stealing property from him on Ryelands Park.

Both incidents happened around midnight and may well be linked.

If you have any formation please contact Lancaster CID on 101 or email 2121@lancashire.pnn.police.uk