Crewe Alex Ladies 2-2 Morecambe Ladies

Morecambe Ladies travelled to Crewe on Sunday for their opening game of the new Premier League season and came away with a 2-2 draw.

As the game kicked off in extremely warm conditions it was Crewe who took the early initiative with both Beth Ragdale and Bethany Grice missing good opportunities.

After only 10 minutes Crewe took the lead when a Laura Garner free kick was not dealt with and Grice tucked it away at the back post.

Crewe were now buoyant – Garner and Ragdale had efforts saved by Aston-Smith in the Morecambe goal but it was the visitors who scored next when Becky Whittingham latched on to a loose ball and lifted it over the advancing Hannah Holloway in the Crewe goal.

The half continued in the same vein with Crewe having the majority of the chances and that pressure led to Laura Callis heading into her own goal on 38 minutes as Crewe went into the break leading 2-1.

Morecambe started the second half brightly and shots from Rachel Warren and Layla Garrett kept Holloway on her toes.

After dominating most of the half it was looking like Morecambe would come away from the game empty handed but on 88 minutes Whittingham again found herself on the end of a loose ball and aimed another looping shot over the advancing Holloway to equalise.

In the last few minutes Beth Fisher could have had a penalty but the Shrimps settled for a point.