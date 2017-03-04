Creative mum who runs art classes in Lancaster up for top award

A mum passionate about art and inspiring children to pick up a paint brush has been nominated for a national award.

Joanna Cameron, franchise owner of The Creation Station in Lancaster and Kendal, has been shortlisted for the Working Mums Franchisee of the Year award.

The creative mum aims to inspire children, families and adults in the community with award winning arts and crafts classes, parties and events.

The awards recognise franchisees for their achievements in the last 12 months.

“I’m delighted to have reached the finals in these prestigious awards,” said Joanna.

“I absolutely love running my own Creation Station franchise as it allows me to make a positive difference to others and gives me the flexibility I need for my own family as well.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to all those who have supported my journey so far, people have been so helpful and I’m really grateful.” From exceptional customer service to overcoming challenges, the public are voting on the franchisee they feel deserves recognition.

The Top Franchise Awards are sponsored by HSBC plc and How2Franchise.

“I’m thrilled Joanna has got through to the finals for Working Mums Franchisee of the Year award, her passion and drive to help inspire imaginations and brighten lives is a true credit to her and her family,” said Sarah Cressall Founder and Managing Director of The Creation Station.

The 2017 Top Franchise Awards winners will be announced on May 16 2017.

To vote for Joanna in the Franchisee of the Year award, please visit the website at https://www.workingmums.co.uk/top-franchise-awards/franchisee-year-award-2017-cast-vote/. To find out more about Joanna’s arts and crafts classes, parties and events visit www.thecreationstation.co.uk or email joannacameron@thecreationstation.co.uk.

The Creation Station has also been nominated in the Corporate Livewire Innovation Award for their excellence in Children’s Education Services, after judges were very impressed with the quality of their creative activities.