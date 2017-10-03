Search

Crazy Cats bid to help sick children

Claire Fox, hospital play specialist at the RLI, with manager of Crazy Cats charity shop Mark West, which has donated toys to the children's ward after they were stolen.
A charity shop made a generous donation to the hospital after they learned children’s toys had been stolen from a ward there. Crazy Cats on Regent Road in Morecambe collected a wooden train set, books, an XBox 360, and PS2 consoles , as well as books and other toys, which were given to the RLI. Claire Fox, hospital play specialist, pictured with shop manager Mark West, said: “We had a box of superhero figures and they have all gone, and we also had an XBox stolen. This donation is amazing, and its really nice of Crazy Cats to support the children’s ward. It’s really great.” Mark West said: “I’d ike to thank West End Discounts for their donation of craft items and toys. We also plan to donate toys at Christmas.”