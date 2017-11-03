Council wants views on Arnside and Silverdale planning documents

Public opinion is being sought on the soundness of the Arnside and Silverdale Development Plan document by Lancaster City Council.

Lancaster City Council has been working with South Lakeland District Council on a dedicated plan that will guide future development in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The AONB development plan will form part of both local authorities’ local plans once adopted.

It identifies sites for new housing and employment, to meet local needs, and sets out planning policies to ensure that development reflects the AONB designation.

Lancaster City Council approved for publication the Arnside and Silverdale AONB document at a meeting of full council in September.

The development plan document has now been published for a six-week period to allow for formal representations to be made. The deadline for comments is 5pm on Thursday, December 14.

Comments on the soundness of the plan are invited during this period. It’s important to note that at this stage, late comments cannot be accepted.

This will be the final opportunity for people to have input on the document before it is submitted, along with all comments made during the representations period to the Secretary of State for examination by an independent planning inspector.

The planning document and all supporting information is available to view and download from www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning-policy-consultations. Comments on the document can be made using the online consultation response facility.

The AONB development plan and main supporting documents can be viewed at the following locations, during normal opening hours:

* Arnside and Silverdale AONB Offices, The Old Station Building Arnside, LA5 0HG

* Customer Service Centre, Town Hall, Marine Road East, Morecambe, LA4 5AF

* The Silverdale Hotel, Shore Road, Silverdale, LA5 0TP

* Libraries in Arnside, Carnforth, Kendal and Milnthorpe

Anyone wanting to submit representations in writing can request a form from Lancaster City Council’s Planning and Housing Policy Team by sending an email to planningpolicy@lancaster.gov.uk or by calling 01524 582383.