Coronation Street star to switch on Morecambe Christmas lights

Coronation Street bad boy David Platt will be centre-stage at Morecambe town centre’s biggest Christmas lights switch-on in many a year.

Actor Jack P Shepherd – who plays the character in the ITV soap – will turn on the lights at an outdoor event in New Town Square near the Arndale on Saturday, November 25.

How the new street lights might look in Queen Street, Morecambe.

For the first time in many years there will also be a 25ft illuminated Christmas tree in the square.

Lights will also adorn the Clock Tower on the Promenade as well as Queen, Nelson, Pedder, Market and Victoria streets.

There will also be multi-laser ‘Spaceflower’ lights to illuminate the Midland, the Arndale, Central Drive retail park, the Clock Tower toilets, the Lothersdale and First Stop DIY (the former Odeon Cinema) on Euston Road.

Switch-on day will begin at 2pm with live entertainment on The Bay radio stage in New Town Square.

Kids can come dressed as their favourite superheroes or cartoon characters. The winner of a best costume competition will turn on the lights with Jack at 5pm.

Galloway’s Society for the Blind will run a ‘Golden Mince Pie’ competition to win one of five golden mince pies worth £100 cash each.

There will also be appearances from Ukulele Jukebox, Stuart Michaels, Jason Stardust, Dominic Clayton, Amber Suns, More Music, Alpha Omega Wrestling and others, as well as festive food stalls.

John O’Neill, Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) manager, said: “We will continue to invest in lighting schemes in Morecambe as we believe it will not also benefit the local economy with residents and visitors alike, but will also add to a sense of well-being amongst the local population.

“We have a couple of exciting installations planned in future but these things take time from conception to installation.”

The BID, an independent group set up to spend cash raised from local businesses on town improvements, has paid for the street lighting scheme with help from Morecambe Town Council. It came about after a partnership with Blackpool Illuminations.

The low wattage street lights, installed earlier this month, can be changed to reflect the seasons and will be lit all-year round.

The Arndale Centre, Virgin Media, Morecambe Press and BID rate payers have also been involved in setting up the event.