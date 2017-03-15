Coronation Street’s wedding dress gift to Lancaster hospice

A bride always wants her wedding day to be unique.

And what better way than to walk down the aisle wearing a dress made famous by the nation’s favourite soap?

Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) and Carla Connor (Alison King) from Coronation Street. The ITV soap donated Carla's wedding dress to be auctioned for St John's Hospice.

The team at hit TV show Coronation Street has donated a wedding dress worn by one of its most popular characters to raise money for St John’s Hospice.

Glamorous factory boss Carla Connor, played by Alison King, wore the dress during a tempestuous storyline where Nick Tilsley dumped her on their wedding day.

The dress will be auctioned online on ebay, with the listing running for 10 days from Saturday, March 18.

It will also be on display in the hospice’s Kendal shop if anyone would like to see it or try it on.

Heather Taylor, St John’s Hospice retail general manager, said: “We are so grateful to Coronation Street for donating this dress to us.

“There is always a huge demand for this kind of memorabilia so we are hopeful that it can raise a good sum for St John’s Hospice.”

The dress comes with a certificate of authenticity and a signed photograph of Alison King, who left the soap after her dramatic wedding day in 2016.

For more information, and to access to the link to bid on the dress, visit www.sjhospice.org.uk/coronationstreet.

St John’s Hospice, founded in 1986 and based on Slyne Road, are specialists in palliative care for a range of life shortening conditions.