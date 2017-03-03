Comedy club is at heart of laughs in Lancaster

If you want something different to theatre, music and dance then a quaint room at a Lancaster pub may be the venue for you.

Every Sunday The Borough pub hosts The Lancaster Comedy Club featuring live stand up of all kinds.

The club started off in small beginnings but has grown in popularity over the years – with John Bishop previously performing there.

This month sees a whole host of comedians eager to have you in fits of giggles.

Craig Murray kicks off the season this Sunday (March 5) with Karen Bayley, Ben Briggs and MC Mike Wilkinson.

Born in Yorkshire, raised in Liverpool and now residing in London it’s fair to say Craig has been around but if he does look familiar then that’s because he appears on television most days seeking to convince viewers of the benefits of a certain broadband provider.

Tim Clark, Brendan Riley, Tom Taylor and MC Ray Bradshaw take over the following week (Sunday March 12).

Sunday March 19 is not quite St Patrick’s Day but organisers could not let a mere 48 hours stand in the way of booking Ireland’s fastest rising star.

“In years to come, people will be talking about the time they first saw Micky Bartlett,” said TV comedian Adam Hills. Belfast’s Micky is already big news in Ireland and with three highly successful Edinburgh Fringe shows and a short run at London’s Soho Theatre last month – he headlines March 19 show.

Joining Micky will be Phil Chapman, Will Duggan and MC Phil Ellis.

If you like your laughter to come from an unconventional route then former Jack The Ripper tour guide, steam punk and transvestite Andrew O’Neill will certainly tick your boxes. A firm favourite at rock festivals both here and abroad Andrew has also appeared on Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle, acted alongside Steve Coogan and had dozens of sketches broadcast on Radio 1.

You can see him at The Borough on Sunday March 26.

In April audiences can expect appearances from John Hastings, Josh Pugh, Pete Dobbing, MC Sam Harland, Andre Vincent, Ben Lawes, Edd Hedges, MC Stephen Bailey, Daliso, George Rigden, Catherine Bohart, MC Phil Ellis, Ola, Dave Gibson, Rachel Fairburn, and MC Pete Otway.

All shows at the comedy club take place upstairs at The Borough, Dalton Square, Lancaster. Doors open at 7.45pm with shows starting at 8pm.

If you would like tickets for any of the above then please call 01524 64170.

Admission is £10 on the door, £8 in advance. Pre-show dining is available at The Borough.