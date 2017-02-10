Comedian John Bishop to come to Lancaster for four nights

Liverpool funny man John Bishop will be bringing his new tour ‘Winging It’ to Lancaster for four nights running.

The comedian, who is known for his charity work, will be coming to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on May 23, 24, 25, and 26 at 8pm.

Phil McIntyre Entertainments by arrangement with Lisa Thomas Management proudly presents “Winging it” as comedy superstar John Bishop is coming here to warm up his brand new show.

It will have been three years since his last tour and Wining It is gearing up to be his biggest and best yet.

John is very much looking forward to this new adventure and can’t wait to be back on the road again.

John has achieved huge success with a number of his own comedy, entertainment and documentary shows including ‘John Bishop’s Australia’ (BBC1), ‘John Bishop’s Britain’ (BBC1); ‘John Bishop’s Only Joking’ (Sky1); ‘The John Bishop Show’ (BBC1); ‘The John Bishop Christmas Show’ (BBC1) and ‘John Bishop’s Gorilla Adventure’ (ITV1).

More recently his new series ‘John Bishop: In Conversation With…’ sees him chatting, one to one with some of the UK’s biggest names.

John has also been a regular on ‘A League of their Own’ (Sky1) as well as a host of The Royal Variety Performance.

Tickets cost £25, maximum six per person on the Grand’s box office on 01524 64695.