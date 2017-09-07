Column: Those sweet seventies adverts

It’s hard to recall the television advertisements of yesteryear now, however, I do recall some with affection.

For example, there was the Nimble bread one featuring an air balloon, some glamorous girls and a beautiful song - ‘...she flies like a bird...’ - a bit like time itself.

Then the Milk Tray one appeared, complete with James Bond figure crossing all manner of dangers to leave a box of the chocolates for the apple of his eye and, of course, the perennial Milky Bar kid.

Fairy liquid had a loving mother and child who enjoyed washing up in the kitchen, which seemed a little strange!

I also recall the hot chocolate ad with its ‘... Hot Chocolate drinking chocolate, Hot Chocolate drinking chocolate..’ whispered mysteriously, with much affection. It certainly made me want one, so mission accomplished.

Of course, my old favourite was the Tiny Tears one that made a small child impatient for the next present giving event.

At that time, as mentioned in a recent column, smoking was an accepted feature of society, so there were also advertisements for them, though my memories of these are vague, perhaps given my lack of interest in them as a youngster.

Adverts tied in with the tapestry of the time, giving a flavour to the era.

We learned from them that men should be daring and brave, and could smoke cigarettes or cigars to good effect, whilst females had to be glamorous.

During the sixties and seventies, there did seem to be a certain preference for the blonde.

If said woman was also well-endowed, she was perceived as your perfect female, so it must have been a sad day for all flat-chested brunettes around at the time!

Carry On films also backed up this theory – along with Miss World – where the blonde seemed to reign supreme.

I am sure there were ads aplenty for Action Man and Barbie, though, for some strange reason, these seem vague to me.

Perhaps I didn’t feel the same interest as with the Tiny Tears or other toys of the times.

Like a clear snapshot of time, all these things remain firmly part of that era - those years, hours and minutes, eternal in their place.