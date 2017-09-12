Collapse sees Morecambe’s season end with Barrow loss

Morecambe ended their Northern Premier League campaign with an 87 run defeat at Barrow on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and opted to put Barrow into bat first as the Cumbrians reached 132-6 from their 50 overs.

Morecambe made an early breakthrough, Lloyd Smith (2-15) removing Jamie Pinfold (1) LBW, and a second wicket came when Toby Mowat (13) was caught by Ryan Pearson off Tommy Clough (1-22) to leave the home team on 34-2.

Barrow then put their foot down and accelerated the score, moving on to 95 until the dismissal of Ryan Gilmour (30), who was bowled by Eddy Read (3-24).

Morecambe struck again soon after, Greg Reynolds (2) this time the victim, Read again the man with the wicket, as Barrow were reduced to 97-4. Joel Derham (1-27) also got himself amongst the wickets, he bowled Ryan Carruthers (52) before Read got rid of Dean Williams (0) to leave Barow on 111-6.

Sam Henderson (1) was next to go, he was run out, and Smith removed Daryl Wearing (10) as Barrow finished on 132-8.

Morecambe’s reply never really got going.

They were bowled out for just 45 with sub professional Kauchif Siddique (22) the only man to make any kind of impact before being bowled by Reynolds (5-26).

Lewis Smith (2) was bowled by Wearing (5-12), as was Adam Derham (0), and Jake Smith (7) fell in the same manner to Reynolds as Morecambe struggled to 36-4.

Reynolds struck again to remove Luke Pearson (2) LBW and Ryan Pearson (1) quickly followed him back to the pavilion after falling LBW to Wearing with the score on 40-6.

The score quickly became 40-7 when Joel Derham (0) was bowled by Wearing, and and an eighth wicket fell when Lloyd Smith (0) became another Wearing victim, he was dismissed LBW with the score still on 40.

Read (0) was then bowled by Reynolds and Damian Gudgeon (1) was caught by Gilmour, also off Reynolds, as Morecambe fell to a heavy defeat.