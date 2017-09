A night paying tribute to the halycon days of Morecambe nightclubs returns to the Trimpell Club tonight (September 15).

DJs Ian Simpson, Phill Hayward and Trevor Cooke will be playing hits from the 80s when Crystal Ts, Harveys and the Blue Rhapsody ruled the town’s nightlife.

Proceeds from this second annual night will go to St John’s Hospice.

Admission is £5 on the door. The event runs from 7.30pm to 1am.