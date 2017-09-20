Church doors open as repairs are completed

A church in Bolton-le-Sands is hosting a Celebration Afternoon later this month to showcase its renovation work and thank all who have helped.

The event at Holy Trinity Church will show off the work of the Raise the Roof, Open the Door Project as well as thank everyone in the local community who has supported the project.

Holy Trinity Church launched the Raise the Roof, Open the Door Project four years ago after the theft of lead from the roof exposed considerable rotting in the church’s roof.

The work aimed to repair the roof in order to preserve the two star listed building for many generations to come.

However, the project sought to achieve this goal by involving the local community and to use the project to increase the community’s engagement with the church.

In order to improve disabled and wheelchair access into the church and to make entering more welcoming, the installation of electric glass doors was included in the work as Holy Trinity Church sought to open the doors to anyone passing by.

The project is now completed and has been a massive success. The local community generously donated more than £50,000 towards the project. In addition the church received considerable support from the Heritage Lottery Fund and several local and national charities. The church is especially grateful to National Lottery players who support the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The rotting timbers have been repaired and the lead has been replaced by stainless steel.

The new porch offers an inviting entrance to the church.

In addition the medieval stone relics of the church are displayed fully for the first time and a new history of the church has been produced.

All are invited to celebrate with the community of Holy Trinity Church the completion of this project on Saturday September 30. The afternoon is open to all to drop in between 2pm and 4.30pm.

There will be refreshments throughout the afternoon.

The church choir will be singing and children from Bolton-le-Sands Primary School will be performing, there will be bell ringing and a flower festival, and the new history of the church booklet will be presented.

In addition there will be information about and photographs of the project with an audio-visual presentation on the history of the church and the village.