Christmas comes early as festive Ingleton cabin opens doors

Christmas has come early in Ingleton with the opening of a brand new magical experience set to appeal to families of all ages.

Country Harvest, on the A65, opens its Christmas Cabin tomorrow, Friday, full of fabulous decorations, trees and lighting.

Becca Clark, Sam Sherwin, Mike Clark, Wendy Jackson and Cassie Hastie in Country Harvest's new Christmas Cabin.

The Food Hall/Coffee Shop has spent the past six months building the Cabin to ensure it offers something truly special...it even smells of cinnamon, cloves and spice!

“We know September may be a little early for some people to be thinking about Christmas, but we’ve created this fantastic winter wonderland which we think will soften the heart of any Grinches who pop in!” said Sam Sherwin, Cabin manager.

Sam has created the interior of the new Cabin which customers enter via a magical woodland before being led on to different themed areas full of enchanting and unusual decorations including a fairyland and snowscene.

“The decorations include colour schemes for every home, from a subtle Scandinavian look to full on glitter!

Owls, swans and reindeer are also prominent themes alongside traditional snowmen and Father Christmases. There’s something for every budget with decorations starting from just 99p.

Six new members of staff have been recruited to work in the Cabin and more parking has been created as part of the £250,000 expansion.

The Cabin opens on Friday, September 1 and there’s also a formal opening on November 1 where the outdoor Christmas tree lights will be switched on; there will be family entertainment and in the main Food Hall a Christmas Extravaganza with free food tastings. Everyone welcome.

Owner Mike Clark said: “Christmas is always a really important time for us and we realised that there wasn’t anything like this for miles around. We have worked so hard to make the Cabin a truly magical experience for our customers and we hope people will add it to their ‘Christmas to do’ lists and then go on to explore Ingleton and the local area.

“We want this to help boost the local economy at a time of year which is traditionally fairly quiet in the area.”