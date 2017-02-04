Choir turns notes into pounds for Lancaster hospice

A choir which started out as a small group of volunteers has gone from strength to strength, raising thousands for St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

The 40 strong choir, made up of men and women who support, volunteer or work at the hospice, raised more than £3,900 at two concerts during 2016.

St John's Hospice choir.

Formed in October 2013 by St John’s Hospice finance officer Joanna Jeffreys, the choir started with ten members and now has 45 regular members.

Joanna is delighted at how far the choir has come.

“The fact that we can do what we enjoy and raise money for a cause which is close to all our hearts, is fantastic,” said Joanna.

“We sing a wide variety of music such as The Rhythm of Life, You Raise me up and John Lennon’s Imagine.

“Their newest set of music includes a Queen medley and some up to date pop music. As well as the fact that singing makes you feel good physically, learning to sing has great mental benefits too.

“It’s a great way to unwind after a busy day’s work.”

One of the members of the choir is Alison Isherwood.

Alison is an active volunteer at the hospice and facilitates the hospice user forum, the VOICE group (Valued Opinions to Improve Care Excellence).

She loves being part of the choir and says it is something she has wanted to do for a long time.

“Since being at primary school I’ve always loved singing and first saw the choir at the hospice Christmas fair two years ago.

“After a conversation with two friends, who were already members, I decided to join and give it a go. Straight away I was made to feel very at home, I found that I already knew a few more members and very importantly, most of the music we were singing.

“I’ve made new friends as the choir has grown, met the challenges of learning new music, enjoyed the laughter and camaraderie, as well the pleasure we have in performing.

“It is an honour being an ambassador for St John’s through our concerts.”

The choir will be holding a summer concert at St John’s Church in Heysham on Thursday June 15, information and tickets will be available nearer the time.

Have you always wanted to join a choir?

The St John’s Hospice Choir are always looking for new members to join the growing family.

All levels of ability and experience are welcome.

Contact Joanna Jeffreys at joanna.jeffreys@sjhospice.org.uk if you are interested.

There are also some video clips of the choir rehearsing on YouTube, visit www.sjhospice.org.uk/choir to take a look.