Chisnall to take on Anderson in World Darts Championship quarter finals

Dave Chisnall is set to take on Gary Anderson in the quarter finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship today (Friday).

The number seven seed Chisnall fended off the threat of 2016 semi-finalist Jelle Klaasen in their last 16 clash, hitting a dozen 180s as he reached the quarter finals at Alexandra Palace for the first time in his career.

Chisnall, who has reached three televised finals in 2016, moved a step closer to another after coming back from two legs down in the sixth set to deny Klaasen a decider.

“I’m scrapping hard and I’m glad to win,” said Chisnall.

“I played okay and that was good enough so I’m over the moon.

“I want to play better and I know I can.

“I’ll have to step it up against Gary but I know I can do it.”