Chisnall to play twice in one night as Van Gerwen suffers injury

Dave Chisnall is aiming to give his Betway Premier League season a boost when he doubles up in the absence of Michael van Gerwen in Exeter on Thursday at the Westpoint Arena.

Reigning Premier League champion Van Gerwen has been sidelined with a back injury from night five of the season, meaning that he misses out on his clash with James Wade.

The 2009 champion will now meet Chisnall as the world number six plays twice in Exeter, returning to the stage in the final game after opening proceedings against Raymond van Barneveld.

Chisnall is one of three players sat on two points at the foot of the Premier League table following the opening four weeks, and knows that his unexpected double in Exeter is a chance to boost his hopes of avoiding elimination.

“It’s a shame that Michael’s injured but I’ve got to try and make the most of it on Thursday,” said Chisnall.

“I’ve got to see it like one of the nights later in the season when you would play twice anyway, and hopefully I can pick up points in both games.

“If I have a good night it could be massive for my season.”

Van Barneveld has picked up four points over the opening month of the season, including a draw against Peter Wright in Brighton last week, and the 2014 champion is wary of Chisnall’s ability ahead of the clash.

“Dave hasn’t been at his best yet but this is a new match and you have to play your A-game every week,” said Van Barneveld.

“You need the points so if I can get a draw or a win it’s fantastic.”

The fifth league night of the 2017 season sees the stars return to the south-west for the start of one of the calendar’s busiest weekends, with Thursday’s event followed by the Coral UK Open from Friday to Sunday.

The Betway Premier League at Exeter’s Westpoint Arena will start at 7pm on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

