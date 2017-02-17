Chisnall claims first win of season in Betway Premier League

Dave Chisnall picked up his first victory of the Betway Premier League season with a 7-4 defeat over Kim Huybrechts at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Thursday.

Chisnall hit back from a leg down to lead 2-1 and 5-2, with key finishes of 78 and 68 breaking the Belgian’s throw before Huybrechts took out 66 to stay in touch at 5-3.

Chisnall, though, fired in a sublime 141 checkout to secure a minimum of a point before closing out the win with a 14-darter.

“I scored well and I finished quite well, so I’m pleased,” said Chisnall.

“For the first two weeks I was poor but I felt good all week and produced it up there, and I’m happy.”

Chisnall is back in action next Thursday at The Brighton Centre when he takes on Dutchman Jelle Klaasen.