Chisnall beats Van Barneveld and Wade in Exeter

Thursday night in Exeter proved profitable for Dave Chisnall, who competed twice in the Betway Premier League in the absence of Michael Van Gerwen and claimed victories over Raymond van Barneveld and James Wade.

Chisnall firstly enjoyed a fine 7-2 win over Raymond van Barneveld, averaging over 101 as he claimed his second victory of the season.

Chisnall capitalised on missed doubles from Van Barneveld in two of the opening three legs as he moved into a 3-0 lead, with the Dutchman winning two of the next three to fire his challenge at 4-2.

Chisnall, though, punished two further misses from the 2014 champion as he moved 5-2 up, sealed a point with a 96 checkout and then landed two 180s and tops to secure the victory.

He then returned to the stage in the night’s final game to inflict Wade’s first defeat of the season with a narrow 7-5 triumph as the left-hander missed tops for a 160 finish in the deciding leg to grab a draw.

Wade, who opened with a 96 finish, had hit back from 3-1 down to level at four-all and then led 5-4, only to be punished for missed doubles as Chisnall took the next three to complete a memorable night’s work.

“It’s nice to get two wins and it’s special,” said Chisnall.

“Playing two games in a night is always going to be hard, but when I got told on Wednesday I made sure I got ready for it, and I’m happy to get the four points.

“In the first game I played well but maybe I was a little bit lucky in the last game, James missed a lot of doubles but I got the win.”