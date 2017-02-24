Chisnall beaten by Klaasen in Betway Premier League

Dutch ace Jelle Klaasen picked up his first victory of the Betway Premier League on Thursday night at The Brighton Centre with a fine display to defeat Dave Chisnall 7-3, averaging almost 99, hitting four 180s and finishing seven doubles from 15 attempts.

Klaasen opened the first two legs with maximums, while he followed an 85 finish with a 72 checkout to lead 2-1 before Chisnall took out 86 to respond in leg four.

The Dutchman, though, capitalised in leg five before taking out tops, a brilliant 152 finish and another 85 checkout for a 6-2 cushion, and though Chisnall responded briefly with tops, Klaasen sealed the win by taking out 72.

“I’m happy with the win and I feel good,” said Klaasen, who moves above Chisnall on leg difference with five games remaining before the bottom two players are eliminated on Judgement Night.

“In the first three weeks I didn’t play badly but I missed a few chances, but I’ve practised a lot on my doubles - I’ve tried to go more for tops and double 16 - and it worked today.

“It’s good to get away from zero points.

“I’m still not where I want to be, and on stage I still need to get some more confidence and I have to play a lot better to stay in the league.

“Tonight that worked out, and before the game I knew that I had to take something from this match.

“I’ve got two points and I’m feeling good, and I want to stay in the top eight and then try to qualify for the semi-finals.”

The Betway Premier League continues at the Westpoint Arena in Exeter on Thursday March 2.