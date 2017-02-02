Chinese New Year celebrations to take place in Lancaster

The historic streets of Lancaster will come alive this weekend as the city celebrates Chinese New Year.

The Rooster is the zodiac animal for Chinese New Year, which officially took place on January 28.

Lancaster’s Chinese Arts Festival takes place from February 1-13 with a number of celebrations occurring across the city.

On Sunday February 5 from 11am-4pm, music, a parade, dance and live performances will greet visitors in the city centre.

The Manchester Airports and Hainan Airlines Stage in Market Square will feature live performances from Pagoda Arts Chinese

Youth Orchestra, Wanlin Dance School, More Music Long Walk Chinese Ensemble, Northern Dragons Martial Arts, Blackpool Qilin Team and Lancaster’s own Batala Samba team.

Rock and blues singer Will Tang will be headlining the stage as crowds await the parade.

The Chinese New Year Parade starts at 2pm on Penny Street at the top of Lancaster making its way through the town and finishing in Market Square, filling the heart of the city with a vivid colour of the costumes and exciting beat of the drums.

Food will be available on street markets throughout Market Street and Cheapside, Lancaster.

Performances at the Dukes Theatre will carry on the celebrations.

‘Taking Flight’ will be held at the Dukes on Thursday February 9 at 7.30pm. It is an evening of plays by new writers found through a national search by theatre company Red Dragonfly and Grist of the Mill.

It explores the themes from the bond of two sisters tested by tradition and seperation on the eve of her wedding; the unfolding drama and tragedy following a father’s death and revelations of his double life.

Tickets on 01524 598500. To keep up to date with the Chinese New Year event on Sunday visit www.facebook.com/lancasterchinesenewyear.