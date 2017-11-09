Charity cheque is the business

Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat funds have been greatly enhanced after staff of different business units associated with VolkerStevin, all working in the Morecambe area, raised almost £1900 to support the charity in its work keeping people safe in the bay.

Morecambe Lifeboat Operations Manager, Kevin Jackson, said: “In the future we will need to replace our inshore rescue hovercraft. Marvellous support like this from the VolkerStevin businesses enables us to prepare for that eventuality.”