Charges needed to keep Lancaster Music Festival alive

New charges at this year’s Lancaster Music Festival are needed to ensure the event can continue in the future.

Festival coordinator Ben Ruth said that a 25 per cent reduction in finance coupled with an increase in the number of shows on offer has required some events to be ticketed.

Mr Ruth said that while entry to Lancaster Castle would either be ticketed or pay on entry – 95 per cent of events at the festival, which includes pubs, clubs, restaurants, city squares and cafes, would be free to enter.

Headline events at the castle will require tickets - it will be £5 on Friday, £7 on Saturday and £10 on Sunday after a certain time. Entry during the day will be £2 per person per entry, or £6 for all day Friday and Saturday. (Free for five and under).

New additions to this year’s festival include a double decker classic bus which will ferry festival goers to venues further out of the city, including Lancaster Brewery and Williamson Park, every half an hour for £1 per journey.

Musicians will also be performing on barges and along the canalside, and at Williamson Park.

Mr Ruth said: “The reason we’re behind this year is we’ve got a 25 per cent cut in finance and a 25 per cent increase in listings.

“The Duchy have waived their venue hire fee and paid for the castle event manager, extra security staff and toilet provision.

“The gate fee is towards our production costs at the castle which are higher than last year while we’re down £8,000 sponsorship for the castle.

“The acts have been tremendously supportive and have lowered their guarantees so we can stand a chance to cover costs. If we trade at a loss we’ll not be able to continue. This is Lancaster’s festival and the people need to get behind it...or it won’t survive.”

The festival takes place between October 12 and 16.

For ticket information visit www.skiddle.com/festivals/lancaster-music-festival/, and general information visit www.lancastermusicfestival.com.